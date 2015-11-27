Gold Star Rosin
Pink Bubba Kush Premium Flower Rosin
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This Pink Bubba Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Pink Bubba Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.).
Pink Bubba is a mostly indica strain that is said to combine genetics from Bubba Kush and Pink Kush. Earthy pine flavors lead the way with slight floral highlights that bring out this strain’s sweet notes. Perhaps best saved for evening use, Pink Bubba delivers a body-melting blast of physical relaxation alongside dreamy euphoria.
FRAGRANCE: Flowery, lavender and strawberry
EFFECT: Sleepy, relaxed, hungry and euphoric
Total THC: 69% - Total CBD: .15%
Each package contains 0.5 Grams
Pink Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
