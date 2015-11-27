About this product

This Pink Bubba Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Pink Bubba Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.).



Pink Bubba is a mostly indica strain that is said to combine genetics from Bubba Kush and Pink Kush. Earthy pine flavors lead the way with slight floral highlights that bring out this strain’s sweet notes. Perhaps best saved for evening use, Pink Bubba delivers a body-melting blast of physical relaxation alongside dreamy euphoria.



FRAGRANCE: Flowery, lavender and strawberry



EFFECT: Sleepy, relaxed, hungry and euphoric



Total THC: 69% - Total CBD: .15%



Each package contains 0.5 Grams