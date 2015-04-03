Gold Star Rosin
Rock Star Master Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
This RockStar Master Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free RockStar Master Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.).
Rockstar Master Kush folds together veteran strains Master Kush, Sensi Star, and Afghani into one potent indica. With a pungently sweet and earthy aroma, Rockstar Master Kush melts away sleeplessness and tension, and may also be an effective treatment for neurological disorders.
FRAGRANCE: Sweet, earthy, and pine
EFFECT: Relaxed, euphoric, sleep and hungry
Total THC: 61% - Total CBD: .10%
Each package contains 0.5 Grams
Rockstar Master Kush effects
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
58% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
