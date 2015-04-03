About this product

This RockStar Master Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free RockStar Master Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.).



Rockstar Master Kush folds together veteran strains Master Kush, Sensi Star, and Afghani into one potent indica. With a pungently sweet and earthy aroma, Rockstar Master Kush melts away sleeplessness and tension, and may also be an effective treatment for neurological disorders.



FRAGRANCE: Sweet, earthy, and pine



EFFECT: Relaxed, euphoric, sleep and hungry



Total THC: 61% - Total CBD: .10%



Each package contains 0.5 Grams