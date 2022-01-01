About this product
Death Star ~ SFV Og:
Jedi Kush offers a slow, "creeper" high. It may be several minutes after smokers have enjoyed its complex flavor combination before they begin to feel a gradual warping of their sensory perception. Sights and sounds may take on a new dimension; users also describe a powerful sense of time dilation.
