About this strain
Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.
Chunky Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
