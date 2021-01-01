About this product

An all-purpose topical anti-inflammatory and pain-relief oil made with organic ingredients. The base of this organic salve is virgin coconut oil, raw cacao butter and a delightful array of anti-inflammatory essential oils. Use for arthritis, on sunburns, after tattooing, on bug bites, for itching, bruising or sore muscles. Our oil can be put on the jaw for clenching from TMJ or on the temples and occipital for headaches. Helpful for rashes and psoriasis.



Legal anywhere in the US.



All our products are third-party lab tested at Analytical 360 in Seattle, WA.