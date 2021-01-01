About this product

Our Peppermint Cacao Infused Chocolate Bar is raw, vegan, sugar & soy free and contains 50 mg of organic CBD. Raw chocolate is an unrivaled source of magnesium and antioxidants. It contains a wide array of minerals, essential fatty acids and “bliss chemicals” (such as anandamide and phenethylamine) that work synergistically with Cannabidiol (CBD) to enhance its effects. This artisan bar is sweetened only by extremely low glycemic, naturally-sourced sweeteners which will not spike blood sugar but will satiate one’s desire for something delicious and sweet.



Our raw wild cacao couples beautifully with organic peppermint essential oil to impart a strong and decadent flavor, delightfully balancing any flavors of “earthy” cannabis. The dosage, 50 mg, is a more than sufficient daily dose for most people. The bar can be eaten as a whole, or over the course of 1-2 days as desired.



This product is heat sensitive and best kept at room temperature (not in the fridge).



Legal anywhere in the US.



All our products are third-party lab tested at Analytical 360 in Seattle, WA.