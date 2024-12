Indulge in the mouthwatering delight of Georgia Pie, a potent strain from Seed Junkie Genetics. Renowned for its delicious aroma and flavor that perfectly mimic fresh peach cobbler, Georgia Pie offers an immersive experience with an intense body and head high. Reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, this strain is a favorite among medical marijuana patients for its effectiveness in relieving chronic pain. Georgia Pie's visually stunning nugs boast vibrant orange hairs and a dazzling array of trichomes in shades of purple, orange, and green. Let Georgia Pie envelop you in its sweet, fruity embrace and experience a blissful journey that satisfies both body and mind.

read more