Meet MAC, also known as “Miracle Alien Cookies,” a balanced hybrid strain born from Alien Cookies and (Colombian X Starfighter). Ideal for hybrid lovers, MAC offers a super heavy flavor and high, delivering hard-hitting effects that induce happiness and creativity. Experience a rush of heady euphoria followed by deep relaxation that calms both mind and body. MAC is perfect for treating insomnia, appetite loss, nausea, chronic stress, depression, chronic pain, and mood swings. Savor its dank sour citrus flavor with a spicy, earthy overtone that sweetens upon exhale, and an aroma of earthy herbs, pungent diesel, and sour dankness. The super sticky, long grape-shaped minty green buds with sparse orange hairs and a coating of tiny white crystal trichomes make MAC a true delight.

read more