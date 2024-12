Introducing Mellowz #17. This mood-elevating hybrid, a cross of Grape Gas and Spritzer, offers a funky, floral aroma of sweet grapes and gassy berries that will delight your senses. Its soothing and stoney effects relax both body and mind without overwhelming, making it ideal for inspiring creativity and chasing away bad vibes. Dominant terpenes create a fruit-forward, sweet palate reminiscent of candy marshmallows. Enjoy the balanced bliss of Grape Spritzer and elevate your day.

