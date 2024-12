Introducing Private Banana, an indica-dominant strain and a delectable phenotype of Banana OG. Perfect for those who love classic banana flavors and soothing nighttime effects, this strain offers a mouthwateringly sweet and sugary banana taste with hints of tropical fruits, sour citrus, and skunky earthiness. Its aroma mirrors this delightful blend with a tropical banana overtone, citrusy skunk, and earthy woodiness. The high from Private Banana hits square between the eyes, launching you into a state of giddy euphoria and uncontrollable giggles. As your mind drifts happily, a relaxing body high follows, melting away aches and pains and leading you into a restful sleep. This strain features long, fluffy, banana-shaped bright green nugs with thin orange hairs and a coating of golden-amber crystal trichomes dripping with sweet sticky resin. Embrace the blissful relaxation of Private Banana and elevate your nighttime routine.

read more