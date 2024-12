Meet Spritzer, an evenly balanced hybrid born from the delicious cross of Runtz and (Grape Pie X Miracle Alien Cookies). Perfect for energizing your afternoon without the anxiety, Spritzer offers a sweet and fruity cherry berry flavor with hints of fresh flowers and a touch of black pepper. The aroma is equally captivating, blending sweet and fruity notes with pungent earthy undertones and savory gas. Spritzer's high delivers a sense of lifted euphoria and creativity, energizing you and boosting sociability—ideal for tackling your to-do list or engaging in conversations. Spritzer is great for managing chronic stress, anxiety, inflammation, depression, mood swings, and chronic pain. Its oversized, spade-shaped bright neon green nugs, adorned with thin orange hairs and golden amber crystal trichomes, make Spritzer as visually appealing as it is effective.

read more