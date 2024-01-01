Meet Ice Cream Man, a hybrid strain, crafted from the powerful Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot strains. This rare delight offers dense buds with bright orange hairs and icy white trichomes, exuding an aroma of sweet berries, apricots, and a hint of fuel. Each inhale delivers a delicious blend of sweet berries, sharp citrus, and peppery fuel, complemented by a peppery herbal aroma. Ice Cream Man's high is fast-acting and euphoric, boosting your mood and sparking creative energy. As the euphoria settles, a tingly relaxation spreads, often becoming arousing. With a high 16% THC level, Ice Cream Man is ideal for treating chronic fatigue, depression, stress, insomnia, and pain. Its fluffy neon green nugs with minty leaves and milky white trichomes make it as visually appealing as it is potent. Indulge in Ice Cream Man for a truly delightful experience.

