Experience the electrifying Slapz strain, a potent creation from Exotic Genetix, born from the powerful cross of Runtz and Grease Monkey. With genetics tracing back to Zkittlez, Gelato, Original Glue, and GSC, Slapz delivers a face-smacking aroma and flavor of skunk, diesel, and pine. This strain's effects are as intense as its lineage, leaving users feeling aroused, sleepy, and hungry. The flavor profile of Slapz is a vibrant blend of citrus, lavender, lemon, and spicy notes. Embrace the dynamic and invigorating experience of Slapz and let it elevate your cannabis journey.

