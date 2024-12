Indulge in the cozy comfort of Stuffed French Toast, an indica-dominant hybrid, created by crossing Paris OG and Face Off OG. French Toast delights with a sweet, earthy butter aroma and flavor, evoking the warmth of a hearty breakfast. Its effects will leave you feeling euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Ideal for alleviating stress, anxiety, and depression, Stuff French Toast's dominant terpene, myrcene, contributes to its soothing qualities. The flavor profile is a delightful blend of hoppy, herbal, cinnamon, and pine, making each session a truly comforting experience. Enjoy the gentle embrace of Stuffed French Toast and let it elevate your mood and ease your mind.

