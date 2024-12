Dive into the depths of relaxation with Donkey Butter, an indica strain born from the powerful cross of Grease Monkey and Triple OG. This strain envelops you in a deeply sedating embrace, weighing heavily on both limbs and mind. Its pungent, fuel-forward, and earthy aromas captivate the senses, while its dark, resinous buds display deep green hues. Donkey Butter delights the palate with dominant flavors of cinnamon, orange, hops, and lavender. Despite its sedating nature, it provides stimulating, energetic, and euphoric effects, making it a unique and versatile choice for those seeking a full-bodied experience. Indulge in the rich, aromatic allure of Donkey Butter and let it carry you to a state of blissful tranquility.

read more