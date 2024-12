Meet Ghost Rider, a potent indica-dominant strain that delivers a nose-tingling kick of fresh pine forest and super dank sherbet, emanating from its stunning purple and blue buds. Burnt orange hairs accentuate these beauties, giving them top-shelf appeal. But Ghost Rider isn’t just about looks—it smokes just as beautifully! Expect a well-rounded aroma and flavor profile with herbal and pine notes, capable of competing with today’s finest OGs. Overindulgence may leave you zombie-walking to the fridge and ready for a cozy nap. Perfect for relaxation, Ghost Rider offers feelings of hunger, relaxation, and sleepiness. Embrace the pure dankness and let Ghost Rider transport you to a serene state of bliss.

read more