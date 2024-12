Introducing Autumn Flare a live resin-infused, 5-pack pre-roll designed to capture the essence of fall. Each pre-roll delivers a warming blend of earthy pine, spiced clove, and hints of herbal zest, creating an aroma as crisp and inviting as an autumn breeze. With each puff, experience a balanced lift and soothing calm that invigorates the senses and settles the mind. Autumn Flare: savor the spice, embrace the warmth, and let every golden moment shine.

read more