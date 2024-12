Indulge in the delightful fusion of our Orange Creamsicle 5-Pack Luxe Infusion, where a bright pop of citrus meets creamy vanilla for a rich and velvety dessert experience. Savor the sweet orange notes, pillowy ice cream, and tasty whipped topping that make this treat uplifting and exhilarating—perfect for daytime enjoyment. The flavor and aroma profile features cream, citrus, orange, sweet, and a hint of spice, while the effects leave you feeling creative and uplifted. Enhanced by primary terpenes linalool, humulene, and orange, our Orange Creamsicle offers a luxurious and refreshing escape.

