Introducing Pear-Fection a live resin-infused, 5-pack pre-roll that delivers the perfect harmony of sweet and subtly tart flavors. With each puff, enjoy the juicy aroma of ripe pear layered with delicate floral and earthy undertones, creating an uplifting yet calming experience. Pear-Fection offers a smooth balance that soothes the mind and enlivens the senses, inviting you to savor life’s perfectly crafted moments.

