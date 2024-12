Experience the perfect balance of refreshment and relaxation with Green Line, an Indica dominant from the union of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. This strain entices with sweet citrus notes and the earthy aroma of a forest floor, invigorating your senses from the first inhale. Green Line OG combines the uplifting nature of Lime Skunk with the potent comfort of Ghost OG, delivering a harmonious blend of mental clarity and physical ease. Feel relaxed and uplifted as your mind sharpens and your body unwinds, making it an ideal choice for those seeking mood elevation and relief from aches and pains. Embrace the focused, mind/body high that Green Line OG offers, and let it elevate your cannabis experience.

