Experience the balanced brilliance of Jealousy, a hybrid strain from Gelato 41 and Sherbet. This strain tantalizes with sweet, creamy fruity candy flavors and a fuel-like aroma, thanks to its dominant terpene, caryophyllene. Jealousy delivers uplifting euphoria and creativity, followed by a relaxing body high without sedation. Jealousy is perfect for treating depression, chronic stress, mood swings, fatigue, and nausea. The buds are small, spade-shaped, olive green with purple undertones, and coated in tiny purple-tinted trichomes. Elevate your cannabis experience with Jealousy's unique flavors and effects.

