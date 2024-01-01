Dive into the exhilarating experience of Point Break, a strain inspired by the iconic film, delivering a full-bodied high that energizes before gently lulling you into a restful sleep. Point Break's effects kick in swiftly, infusing your mind with a euphoric burst of creative energy and motivation, perfect for tackling any artistic endeavor. As your mind soars, your body begins to sink into a state of deep, stoney relaxation, eventually leading to full sedation and sleepiness. This makes Point Break an excellent choice for alleviating chronic stress, anxiety, depression, fatigue, or headaches. Savor the sweet and sour vanilla citrus flavors with hints of woodiness, while the aroma enchants with sharp tangerine, woody pine, and fresh earthiness. Point Break's oversized heart-shaped dark olive-green buds, accented with dark purple undertones and frosty white crystal trichomes, are as visually striking as they are potent. Enjoy the primary effects of motivation, focus, and energy, complemented by flavors of orange, cinnamon, and lavender. Let Point Break elevate your day and ease your night.

