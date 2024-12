Our Banana Candy liquid-diamond infused pre-roll is a delightful blend that envelops the senses with the sweet memories of vibrant yellow candies from quarter machines. Enhanced with a drop of potent vanilla, this blend will transport you through time. While Banana Candy might not be magic, its taste is certainly enchanting. Indulge in its candy and fruity flavor and aroma and enjoy feelings of peace and relaxation.



