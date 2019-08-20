Loading…
Logo for the brand Goldleaf

Goldleaf

Master Kush Clear Oil Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Master Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
1,253 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
