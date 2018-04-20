Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Goldsmith Extracts

Goldsmith Extracts

Biscotti Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Tangie Biscotti effects

Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!