About this strain
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
288 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
