About this product
Distillates uses an extraction process that separates and refines molecules and contaminants to create a clean, almost clear concentrate. This process removes the valuable and volatile compounds from the plant itself, while many fats, lipids, and other compounds remain. This necessitates further refinement through a process called winterization, where ethanol is used in order to remove these undesirable compounds. In the end product distillate is a solvent free cannabis concentrate. It is fully activated which means it can also be used orally or as a topical. Our syringes contain no rubber or silicone oil that could contaminate our medicine .
About this strain
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
Candyland effects
Reported by real people like you
834 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. We specialize in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018
