About this product
About this strain
Chewbacca effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
44% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!