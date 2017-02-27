Goldsmith Extracts
Crunch Berries PHO Wax
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Crunch Berry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!