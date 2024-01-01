The Goldsmith Extracts Full Spectrum Extract Pod is not to be confused with any other device on the market. Goldsmith Full Spectrum Extract (FSE) refers to an extract of the cannabis plant that contains all of the plant's natural compounds, including cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. These compounds are believed to work together in a phenomenon known as the "entourage effect," which may enhance the therapeutic effects of the extract. Consider the feeling/effect and flavor you get from smoking a joint of your favorite cannabis. Now compare that to your standard vaping experience. At Goldsmith Extracts we do not use any additives, distillate, or use separation techniques in this product. We are using one ingredient; 100% cannabis. We source fully ripe cannabis from the top cultivators in the state to give you the best experience when consuming your concentrates!

