Guicy Banger #6 is derived from the crossing of The Guice X Mint Chocolate Chip resulting in a sativa dominant hybrid. This hybrid strain is commonly described as fruity, sweet, with a slight sense of spice added into the mix. Guicy Banger #6 will leave you with a feeling of mental contentment spreading throughout the body providing mental and physical uplift and promoting creativity. Skittles is derived from the crossing of Grape Ape and Grapefruit resulting in an Indica dominant hybrid. This hybrid strain is commonly described as having a very sweet aroma containing tastes that fill your mouth with hints of grapes and grapefruit along with a pleasant hint of citrus. The Skittles strain will act quickly providing intensified sensory awareness along with uplifting effects such as increased motivation and focus. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.