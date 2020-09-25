Skittles is derived from the crossing of Grape Ape and Grapefruit resulting in an indica dominant hybrid. This hybrid strain is commonly described as having a very sweet aroma containing tastes that fill your mouth with hints of grapes and grapefruit along with a pleasant hint of citrus. The Skittles strain will act quickly providing intensified sensory awareness along with uplifting effects such as increased motivation and focus. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.