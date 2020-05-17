Sunset Sherbert is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain derived by the crossing of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties. Due to the nature of this cross, you can expect powerful full-body effects that are said to help relieve stress and tension leaving you in a relaxed state of mind while maintaining mental capacity. You are able to expect a sweeter profile with hints of citrus, sweet berry, and your favorite candy. Kush Mints is a hybrid cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This hybrid strain offers high levels of THC with a taste that will remind you of your favorite mint chocolate chip ice-cream and cookies and a pine like aroma, with hints of zest, citrus, and freshly picked spearmint. Kush Mints is said to help stimulate appetite and help with body pains providing a euphoric and calming head and body buzz while maintaining stable energy levels. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.