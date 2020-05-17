Cured Resin T1 Applesauce - Sunset Sherbert x Kush Mints (H) - 1g
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Sunset Sherbert is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain derived by the crossing of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties. Due to the nature of this cross, you can expect powerful full-body effects that are said to help relieve stress and tension leaving you in a relaxed state of mind while maintaining mental capacity. You are able to expect a sweeter profile with hints of citrus, sweet berry, and your favorite candy. Kush Mints is a hybrid cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This hybrid strain offers high levels of THC with a taste that will remind you of your favorite mint chocolate chip ice-cream and cookies and a pine like aroma, with hints of zest, citrus, and freshly picked spearmint. Kush Mints is said to help stimulate appetite and help with body pains providing a euphoric and calming head and body buzz while maintaining stable energy levels. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. We specialize in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018
