Thin Mints is a hybrid cross between Durban Poison and OG Kush. Due to the crosses that make up this hybrid strain, it is said to provide a prominent full-body effect along with a high level of psycho-activity. Thin Mints may help to relax the body and mind, while keeping stable energy levels and focus. Thin Mints gives off a Minty-Sweet aroma and flavor along with a classic OG flavor and aroma. G4 is an Indica dominant strain derived from the crossing of Chem-4 and G13. This Indica dominant strain is said to help provide high levels of pain relief while maintaining higher energy levels. You can expect G4 to have a sense of citrus, earth, and chemical taste and aroma. Badder is a variation of cannabis concentrate which gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as resembling wet cake batter. Badder is produced through a whipping method which helps evenly combine the cannabinoids and terpenes to provide an equal ratio of each in every hit.