Kush Mints is a hybrid cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This hybrid strain offers high levels of THC with a taste that will remind you of your favorite mint chocolate chip ice-cream and cookies and a pine like aroma, with hints of zest, citrus, and freshly picked spearmint. Kush Mints is said to help stimulate appetite and help with body pains providing a euphoric and calming head and body buzz while maintaing stable energy levels. Badder is a variation of cannabis concentrate which gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as resembling wet cake batter. Badder is produced through a whipping method which helps evenly combine the cannabinoids and terpenes to provide an equal ratio of each in every hit.