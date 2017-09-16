Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant cross between Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG. This strain will provide you with a strong energetic head buzz along with physical relaxation. Strawberry Lemonade tastes exactly how it sounds, like a glass of fresh squeezed sweetened strawberry lemonade. The aroma is just as enticing with a scent of lemons mixed with fresh, earthy berries. Badder is a variation of cannabis concentrate which gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as resembling wet cake batter. Badder is produced through a whipping method which helps evenly combine the cannabinoids and terpenes to provide an equal ratio of each in every hit.