About this product
Lime OG is a hybrid strain derived from the crossing of Lime Skunk and Triple OG. This hybrid strain is said to produce a prominent euphoric head buzz which will help to maintain energy levels but will also help to relax the mind and body so you will be able to carry on about your day in a very relaxed yet energized state of mind. Lime OG will taste and smell exactly how it sounds. There is a very prominent smell and taste of a sweet and sour lime candy with hints of spice and pine. Crumble can be described similarly to a dry crumble cake consistency and can be derived from cured or live resin materials. This consistency of concentrate is said to have high terpene levels which allows a very powerful flavor and aroma profile.
About this strain
A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long
Lime OG effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. We specialize in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018
