Lime OG is a hybrid strain derived from the crossing of Lime Skunk and Triple OG. This hybrid strain is said to produce a prominent euphoric head buzz which will help to maintain energy levels but will also help to relax the mind and body so you will be able to carry on about your day in a very relaxed yet energized state of mind. Lime OG will taste and smell exactly how it sounds. There is a very prominent smell and taste of a sweet and sour lime candy with hints of spice and pine. Crumble can be described similarly to a dry crumble cake consistency and can be derived from cured or live resin materials. This consistency of concentrate is said to have high terpene levels which allows a very powerful flavor and aroma profile.