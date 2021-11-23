About this product
Chewbacca is considered to be a rare Indica dominant hybrid derived from the crossing of The Force with an unknown hybrid strain. This powerful strain named after the notorious Star Wars character will provide you with a fast acting substantial sense of happiness and tingliness. Once this feeling sets in, you may experience some couch lock and feel sleepy and sedated. Chewbacca may help relieve symptoms of pain, inflammation and stress. This otherworldly strain gives off a sharp jet-fuel like aroma with a subtle hint of citrus, but may also taste slightly sweet and pine-like. Sugar is a variation of cannabis concentrate which gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a grainy and slightly wet consistency resembling wet sugar cubes that have not been fully dissolved. Sugar typically contains a high percentage of THC as well as a full bodied flavor due to its rich terpene profile.
About this strain
Chewbacca effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. We specialize in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018
