Chewbacca is considered to be a rare Indica dominant hybrid derived from the crossing of The Force with an unknown hybrid strain. This powerful strain named after the notorious Star Wars character will provide you with a fast acting substantial sense of happiness and tingliness. Once this feeling sets in, you may experience some couch lock and feel sleepy and sedated. Chewbacca may help relieve symptoms of pain, inflammation and stress. This otherworldly strain gives off a sharp jet-fuel like aroma with a subtle hint of citrus, but may also taste slightly sweet and pine-like. Sugar is a variation of cannabis concentrate which gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a grainy and slightly wet consistency resembling wet sugar cubes that have not been fully dissolved. Sugar typically contains a high percentage of THC as well as a full bodied flavor due to its rich terpene profile.