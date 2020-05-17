Kush Mints is a hybrid cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This hybrid strain offers high levels of THC with a taste that will remind you of your favorite mint chocolate chip ice-cream and cookies and a pine like aroma, with hints of zest, citrus, and freshly picked spearmint. Kush Mints is said to help stimulate appetite and help with body pains providing a euphoric and calming head and body buzz while maintaining stable energy levels. Sugar is a variation of cannabis concentrate which gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a grainy and slightly wet consistency resembling wet sugar cubes that have not been fully dissolved. Sugar typically contains a high percentage of THC as well as a full bodied flavor due to its rich terpene profile.