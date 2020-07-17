Lime OG is a hybrid strain derived from the crossing of Lime Skunk and Triple OG. This hybrid strain is said to produce a prominant euphoric head buzz which will help to maintain energy levels but will also help to relax the mind and body so you will be able to carry on about your day in a very relaxed yet energized state of mind. Lime OG will taste and smell exactly how it sounds. There is a very prominant smell and taste of a sweet and sour lime candy with hints of spice and pine. Sugar is a variation of cannabis concentrate which gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a grainy and slightly wet consistency resembling wet sugar cubes that have not been fully dissolved. Sugar typically contains a high percentage of THC as well as a full bodied flavor due to its rich terpene profile.