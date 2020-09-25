Tropical Haze is a Sativa strain of cannabis derived from the crossing of several Sativa phenotypes including Jack Herer, Haze, and Big Skunk. This powerful Sativa strain is said to be energizing and can provide a very positive mood improvement with a tingling sensation throughout the body. Tropical Haze can be described as having an orange-diesel smell with hints of flower and grape. Skittles is derived from the crossing of Grape Ape and Grapefruit resulting in an indica dominant hybrid. This hybrid strain is commonly described as having a very sweet aroma containing tastes that fill your mouth with hints of grapes and grapefruit along with a pleasant hint of citrus. The Skittles strain will act quickly providing intensified sensory awareness along with uplifting effects such as increased motivation and focus. Sugar is a variation of cannabis concentrate which gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a grainy and slightly wet consistency resembling wet sugar cubes that have not been fully dissolved. Sugar typically contains a high percentage of THC as well as a full bodied flavor due to its rich terpene profile.