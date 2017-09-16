Cured Resin T2 Applesauce - Grape Inferno x Strawberry Lemonade (H) - 1g
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Grape Inerno is an Indica dominant hybrid strain dervied by the crossing of Nepali OG and Querkle. You can expect a very calming and relaxed effect from Grape Inferno that may leave you feeling sleepy. Grape Inferno will provide you with a flavor that you may expect. It is said to give off a sweet grape aroma and pack a hash-berry like flavor. Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant cross between Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG. This strain will provide you with a strong energetic head buzz along with physical relaxation. Strawberry Lemonade tastes exactly how it sounds, like a glass of fresh squeezed sweetened strawberry lemonade. The aroma is just as enticing with a scent of lemons mixed with fresh, earthy berries. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.
About this strain
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.
Strawberry Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. We specialize in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018
