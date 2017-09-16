Grape Inerno is an Indica dominant hybrid strain dervied by the crossing of Nepali OG and Querkle. You can expect a very calming and relaxed effect from Grape Inferno that may leave you feeling sleepy. Grape Inferno will provide you with a flavor that you may expect. It is said to give off a sweet grape aroma and pack a hash-berry like flavor. Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant cross between Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG. This strain will provide you with a strong energetic head buzz along with physical relaxation. Strawberry Lemonade tastes exactly how it sounds, like a glass of fresh squeezed sweetened strawberry lemonade. The aroma is just as enticing with a scent of lemons mixed with fresh, earthy berries. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.