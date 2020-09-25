About this product
Mac or "Miracle Alien Cookies" is a hybrid cross between Alien Cookies, Starfighter, and Columbian. This hybrid strain contains a citrus aroma and will leave you with a fresh, earthy orange flavor after each hit. Mac 7 is said to be uplifting and euphoric which can help symptoms of stress and depression. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.
About this strain
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
349 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. We specialize in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018
