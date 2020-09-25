Mac or "Miracle Alien Cookies" is a hybrid cross between Alien Cookies, Starfighter, and Columbian. This hybrid strain contains a citrus aroma and will leave you with a fresh, earthy orange flavor after each hit. Mac 7 is said to be uplifting and euphoric which can help symptoms of stress and depression. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.