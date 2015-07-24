Jenny Kush is a hybrid strain believed to be derived from the crossing of Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2. These two parent strains are said to give Jenny Kush a near perfect balance of Indica and Sativa effects providing you with a sense of relaxation along with euphoric and uplifting feelings that will spread throughout the body. Jenny Kush will provide an overall calming effect, but will not leave you couch locked and sleepy. This hybrid strain has a very unique flavor that can be described as floral and elegant with a heavy sense of lemon and pine. Jenny Kush gives off a spicy and tropical aroma despite its flavor, but will still release the same scent as it is smoked. Badder gets its name from the thick cake batter consistency it resembles. This concentrate is produced using a whipping method which will help to give you a very consistent terpene to cannabinoid ratio with every hit.