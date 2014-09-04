The Split Jar is a 1 gram concentrate jar like no other. The jar itself is split down the middle leaving two sections. In one half will be .5g Liquid Cured Full Spectrum Extract (FSE), and in one half will be .5g Cured Resin T1 Sugar. The Full Spectrum Extract will provide you all of the same effects and flavor you would expect from smoking a joint but with your standard dabbing experience. The Cured Resin T1 Sugar will prove to be powerful and flavorful taking into consideration its high THC content and prominent terpene profile. Depending on your mood, you can pick to either dab the FSE or the Cured Resin T1 Sugar, or even better yet you can choose to dab both of them together. The combination of the FSE and Cured Resin T1 Sugar together will provide you with all of the right flavors you are looking for as well as a highly potent yet full spectrum feeling.



Chewbacca is considered to be a rare Indica dominant hybrid derived from the crossing of The Force with an unknown hybrid strain. This powerful strain named after the notorious Star Wars character will provide you with a fast acting substantial sense of happiness and tingliness. Once this feeling sets in, you may experience some couch lock and feel sleepy and sedated. Chewbacca may help relieve symptoms of pain, inflammation and stress. This otherworldly strain gives off a sharp jet-fuel like aroma with a subtle hint of citrus, but may also taste slightly sweet and pine-like.



Thin Mints is a hybrid cross between Durban Poison and OG Kush. Due to the crosses that make up this hybrid strain, it is said to provide a prominent full-body effect along with a high level of psycho-activity. Thin Mints may help to relax the body and mind, while keeping stable energy levels and focus. Thin Mints gives off a Minty-Sweet aroma and flavor along with a classic OG flavor and aroma.



G4 is an Indica dominant strain derived from the crossing of Chem-4 and G13. This Indica dominant strain is said to help provide high levels of pain relief while maintaining higher energy levels. You can expect G4 to have a sense of citrus, earth, and chemical taste and aroma.



