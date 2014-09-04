Cured T1 Split Jar - Chewbacca - .5g x G4 x Thin Mints - .5g
About this product
Chewbacca is considered to be a rare Indica dominant hybrid derived from the crossing of The Force with an unknown hybrid strain. This powerful strain named after the notorious Star Wars character will provide you with a fast acting substantial sense of happiness and tingliness. Once this feeling sets in, you may experience some couch lock and feel sleepy and sedated. Chewbacca may help relieve symptoms of pain, inflammation and stress. This otherworldly strain gives off a sharp jet-fuel like aroma with a subtle hint of citrus, but may also taste slightly sweet and pine-like.
Thin Mints is a hybrid cross between Durban Poison and OG Kush. Due to the crosses that make up this hybrid strain, it is said to provide a prominent full-body effect along with a high level of psycho-activity. Thin Mints may help to relax the body and mind, while keeping stable energy levels and focus. Thin Mints gives off a Minty-Sweet aroma and flavor along with a classic OG flavor and aroma.
G4 is an Indica dominant strain derived from the crossing of Chem-4 and G13. This Indica dominant strain is said to help provide high levels of pain relief while maintaining higher energy levels. You can expect G4 to have a sense of citrus, earth, and chemical taste and aroma.
About this strain
Thin Mint, a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.
About this brand
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018