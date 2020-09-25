Cured T1 Split Jar - Crunch Berries x Banana Jack OG - .5g x Tropical Haze x Skittles - .5g
About this product
Tropical Haze is a Sativa strain of cannabis derived from the crossing of several Sativa phenotypes including Jack Herer, Haze, and Big Skunk. This powerful Sativa strain is said to be energizing and can provide a very positive mood improvement with a tingling sensation throughout the body. Tropical Haze can be described as having an orange-diesel smell with hints of flower and grape.
Skittles is derived from the crossing of Grape Ape and Grapefruit resulting in an Indica dominant hybrid. This hybrid strain is commonly described as having a very sweet aroma containing tastes that fill your mouth with hints of grapes and grapefruit along with a pleasant hint of citrus. The Skittles strain will act quickly providing intensified sensory awareness along with uplifting effects such as increased motivation and focus.
About this strain
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
About this brand
