The Split Jar is a 1 gram concentrate jar like no other. The jar itself is split down the middle leaving two sections. In one half will be .5g Liquid Cured Full Spectrum Extract (FSE), and in one half will be .5g Cured Resin T1 Sugar. The Full Spectrum Extract will provide you all of the same effects and flavor you would expect from smoking a joint but with your standard dabbing experience. The Cured Resin T1 Sugar will prove to be powerful and flavorful taking into consideration its high THC content and prominent terpene profile. Depending on your mood, you can pick to either dab the FSE or the Cured Resin T1 Sugar, or even better yet you can choose to dab both of them together. The combination of the FSE and Cured Resin T1 Sugar together will provide you with all of the right flavors you are looking for as well as a highly potent yet full spectrum feeling.



Tropical Haze is a Sativa strain of cannabis derived from the crossing of several Sativa phenotypes including Jack Herer, Haze, and Big Skunk. This powerful Sativa strain is said to be energizing and can provide a very positive mood improvement with a tingling sensation throughout the body. Tropical Haze can be described as having an orange-diesel smell with hints of flower and grape.



Skittles is derived from the crossing of Grape Ape and Grapefruit resulting in an Indica dominant hybrid. This hybrid strain is commonly described as having a very sweet aroma containing tastes that fill your mouth with hints of grapes and grapefruit along with a pleasant hint of citrus. The Skittles strain will act quickly providing intensified sensory awareness along with uplifting effects such as increased motivation and focus.