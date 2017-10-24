GG#4 Distillate Disposable (1g)

by Goldsmith Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Experience the pinnacle of cannabis innovation with the Goldsmith Extracts Distillate Disposable. Our renowned award-winning distillate, known for its exceptional purity and potency, now comes packaged in a cutting-edge, pre-charged all-in-one device, revolutionizing the way you consume cannabis. Embrace the perfect fusion of quality, convenience, and discretion with this remarkable disposable. Crafted to meet the diverse needs of cannabis enthusiasts, it offers a reliable and enjoyable experience that leaves no room for compromise. Choose from our carefully curated selection of strains, each meticulously chosen to deliver consistent feelings and authentic flavors. Whether you're seeking relaxation, creativity, or a well-balanced blend, our distillate strains caters to your unique preferences. Quality is our hallmark, and our lab-tested, award-winning distillate is a testament to that commitment. Every inhale is a testament to the rigorous testing processes that ensure a pure, safe, and potent product. From terpene profiles to cannabinoid content, we leave no stone unturned to provide an experience that delights the senses and uplifts the spirit. Join us in experiencing the intersection of quality, convenience, and discretion. The Goldsmith Extracts Distillate Disposable – where craftsmanship meets innovation, and cannabis enthusiasts find their reliable haven of enjoyment. Elevate your moments, indulge in excellence, and explore a new era of cannabis consumption today.

About this strain

Original Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. Also known as “GG4”, Original Glue is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Original Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Original Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Original Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Original Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Original Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Original Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Original Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts began in the caregiver era, fueled by curiosity and hustle. We pride ourselves on delivering the most affordable, high-quality extracts on the market, ensuring our customers get the best value. Our state-of-the-art lab is a cornerstone of the thriving Southwest cannabis culture, trusted by enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike for our consistent, top-tier products.

Join us for “Smoke and Sound,” our free cannabis-enhanced concert held every first Friday of the month. Located at 6th st and Garfield. Roosevelt Arts District in Downtown Phoenix. Try new brands, leave with free merch and coupons!

*we are on site at your fav local dispensary every week
come say what up and ask for a free shirt*

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000089DCQY00546716
