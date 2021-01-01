Greasy Lemon-Berry Sugar Leaf Live Resin
About this product
THC: 72.25
CBD: 2.62
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 78.73
LINE: Gold Propane Honey Oil (Sugar Leaf Run)
https://share.confidentcannabis.com/samples/public/share/2d0c4cce-0047-4800-95c7-ea952965afc8
