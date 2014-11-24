Goldsmith Extracts
Harlequin Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 5%CBD 9%
Harlequin effects
1,027 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
