Harlequin effects
Reported by real people like you
1,073 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
No product reviews
